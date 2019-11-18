John Lewis social views up on last year, but Facebook numbers dip again

John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners' first joint Christmas campaign racked up 17.3 million views on social media within the first 24 hours of its release, according to data supplied by Adam & Eve/DDB.

"Excitable Edgar", which debuted yesterday (14 November), is John Lewis' second-most watched spot of the past six in their first 24-hour period. It comes ahead of last year's "The boy and piano", which hit 14.7 million views, but some way behind 2016's "Buster the boxer", the most-watched in the first day with 28.5 million.

Visit PRWeek's Christmas campaigns hub for more content and analysis



The latest ad has the highest number of views on YouTube, with 6.8 million, slightly more than 6.5 million for "Buster the boxer".

However, the brand's views on Facebook have fallen over each of the past three years, this time reaching 4.5 million in the first 24 hours. This compares with six million views racked up on Twitter, now the second-most-popular platform for early viewers.

YouTube Facebook Twitter Total 2014 Monty the penguin - - - 6.9 2015 Man on the moon 5.9 2.9 - 8.8 2016 Buster the boxer 6.5 22 - 28.5 2017 Moz the monster 3 7.4 - 10.4 2018 The boy and the piano 4.4 6.5 3.8 14.7 2019 Excitable Edgar 6.8 4.5 6 17.3

Views in millions – not all data is available

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign