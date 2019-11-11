Who are the top political 'influencers'? Deadline extended to nominate for PRWeek/PRCA project

The deadline for making nominations has been extended until 5pm on Wednesday 20 November.

Nominations can be made via this survey form, which asks for the top three choices.

There is an option to give reasons for the choices, for possible quoting in PRWeek.

The influencers must be based primarily in the UK and have an influence on UK politics.

We are defining a political influencer as someone who holds significant sway among certain communities regarding political opinions.

Crucially, they must be known primarily for their social media activities. We will exclude politicians, lobbyists and journalists who may be influential and have large social media followings as a byproduct of their 'day jobs'.

The influencer may have a background as a politician, lobbyist or journalist, of course, but this cannot be their current primary line of work.

Click here to access the form.