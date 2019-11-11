Who are the top political 'influencers'? Deadline extended to nominate for PRWeek/PRCA project

Added 2 hours ago by John Harrington

PRWeek readers are urged to nominate the individuals they consider to be the most significant social media influencers affecting UK politics, and be included in a major upcoming feature in PRWeek.

News
(pic credit: Gerard McAuliffe/Getty Images)
(pic credit: Gerard McAuliffe/Getty Images)

The deadline for making nominations has been extended until 5pm on Wednesday 20 November.

Nominations can be made via this survey form, which asks for the top three choices.

There is an option to give reasons for the choices, for possible quoting in PRWeek.

The influencers must be based primarily in the UK and have an influence on UK politics.

We are defining a political influencer as someone who holds significant sway among certain communities regarding political opinions.

Crucially, they must be known primarily for their social media activities. We will exclude politicians, lobbyists and journalists who may be influential and have large social media followings as a byproduct of their 'day jobs'.

The influencer may have a background as a politician, lobbyist or journalist, of course, but this cannot be their current primary line of work.

Click here to access the form.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters