MEPRA gears up for its annual awards gala

Hill+Knowlton Strategies won the best largest agency last year - can they do it again?

Once again, the most creative and impactful campaigns and practitioners in the Middle East will be celebrated at the annual MEPRA awards.

Visit PRWeek's Middle East hub for more content from the region



The awards are open to all Middle East-based agencies, corporates, government organisations and non-profits working in the communications profession.

Winners will be announced during a gala event on Wednesday at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

Last year, Weber Shandwick and Hill+Knowlton Strategies were among the biggest winners of the night and some of the biggest agencies and consultants will be battling out in the largest-ever edition of the awards, now in its 11th year.

Jonty Summers, MEPRA chair and managing director of Hanover Middle East, told PRWeek Middle East: "This is the biggest edition of the MEPRA awards with more entries than ever before.

"We took the decision to expand the number of categories to reflect the breadth of the world of PR across the Middle East.

"The vibrancy and creativity seen by the judges across almost 400 entries show that public relations continue to evolve, to inspire opinion shifts and action and drive business results."

For the second year, the MEPRA Awards will be preluded by the REMAP Creative Communications Festival, a two-day event that includes masterclasses and a creative communications congress, which will provide practitioners from across the region the chance to learn, share knowledge and celebrate the best through one event in Dubai.

This year’s awards will provide more chances to be recognised than ever before, with a record 48 categories offered including 16 new categories such as Best Automotive Campaign, Best Fashion or Beauty Campaign, Best Food & Beverage Campaign and Best Travel and Tourism Campaign, among others.

There will also be an award for the overall Best Campaign in the Middle East.

Summers says the MEPRA Awards sets benchmarks for excellence across all areas of communications and shines a light on the brightest, boldest and bravest of our industry.

It also provides the chance for all practitioners in the region to celebrate together and drive the communications industry forward for the Middle East.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com