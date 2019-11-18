Zeno hires Kevin Davidson to lead New York, DC health practice

NEW YORK: Zeno Group has hired Kevin Davidson as EVP to lead its health practice in New York and Washington, DC.

Based in New York, Davidson is reporting to Byron Calamese, MD of New York and Washington D.C. He will also work closely with Ame Wadler, MD of Zeno Global Health.

Davidson will oversee all of Zeno’s New York health clients and serve as part of the New York leadership team.

Davidson has joined Zeno from RXMosaic Health, an Omnicom firm specializing in healthcare that was acquired by Marina Maher Communications in 2014. He led regional and global PR programming for a "sizeable book of business, including the agency’s longest-standing client" as well as much of its daily operations, he said via email. Davidson also served as group SVP and client director at RXMosaic.

Previously, Davidson was a director at WCG, a W2O agency, and an SVP at Cohn & Wolfe.

Zeno’s revenue grew by 14% to $73.4 million last year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. Global Health was one of its strongest-performing segments, with fees up 44% via work for companies such as Philips and Bausch + Lomb.