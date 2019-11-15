Carmichael Lynch Relate's Aaron Komo joins Target

MINNEAPOLIS: Target has hired Aaron Komo as social media manager.

Komo joined the Minneapolis-based retailer this month. He was not available for comment, but a Target representative confirmed his hire.

Komo picked up two awards from PRWeek this year: the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards’ Outstanding Young Professional and the Purpose Awards’ Most Purposeful Person Under 30.

He has worked at Carmichael Lynch Relate since 2017, most recently as senior social engagement specialist. He was co-chair of Clout, the agency’s internal LGBTQIA+ group.

Target hired Ketchum this year for an account consolidating work previously handled by several agencies that was focused on product and corporate communications. The retailer narrowed down agency candidates with a multi-round RFP process that began in January.

Target’s Q2 comparable sales grew 3.4% with digital channel sales up 34%. Total revenue of $18.4 billion increased 3.6% from $17.8 billion last year. The retailer beat analysts’ earnings as its profit increased 17% in the quarter, according to CNBC.