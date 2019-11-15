Koch network alum James Davis launches Touchdown Strategies

WASHINGTON: James Davis, former president of the Charles and David Koch-backed nonprofit group Stand Together, has launched his own comms firm called Touchdown Strategies.



Davis’ firm opened for business on October 8. Touchdown Strategies offers clients general comms consulting services, broad strategic advice, message development, public affairs services and media relations.

"The plan is to grow this," Davis said, describing his vision for the firm. "Many folks in our industry have been very successful as one-man shops. And while that is admirable, it’s not the intent here. The intent is to grow larger. Right now we have a lean team who are working to tackle some big problems already."

Initial clients, Davis said, include Stand Together as well as two health care organizations, a venture capital fund, an energy company, a nonprofit organization and former NFL player Shaun Alexander.

"We have a handful of folks now, in conjunction with freelancers," Davis said. "We have an office in Washington, DC, on the wharf right now, but we’re looking at other locations as well."

Davis, whose career includes stints in other comms firms such as Brunswick Group, the Defense Department, and Republican National Convention and Republican National Committee, left Stand Together in early October.

Davis had been president of a Koch-owned for-profit comms firm called In Pursuit Of. However, earlier this year, the Koch network launched Stand Together and then merged In Pursuit Of into it. Davis went out on his own after that process was complete.

In 2012, Davis was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree.