Just briefly: Account wins and people moves

People moves

NEW YORK

BerlinRosen has hired Heather Resnicoff as an SVP of technology and innovation. She comes from Rubenstein Communications where she was also an SVP.

R3 has hired Tracy Spence, formerly of Havas Worldwide, as a senior consultant; Emily Levine, formerly of TBWA/Chiat/Day, as a senior consultant; Erinn O’Rourke, formerly of Rauxa, as a new business executive; and Emma Oyomba, formerly of FleishmanHillard, as a marketing executive.

LOS ANGELES

R3 has hired Regina Ng as a senior consultant. According to LinkedIn, she had been freelancing prior to the move.

Rogers & Cowan/PMK has promoted Lindsay Galin and Jeff Raymond to co-presidents of talent. Dennis Dembia and Michael Donkis have been promoted to co-presidents of entertainment and business strategy, and Marian Koltai-Levine is now president of film, content and marketing.

SANTA ANA, CA

The ACE Agency has hired Weeda Lutfi Sanchez as director of marketing and public relations. Sanchez had been group director of marketing and events at Modern Luxury.

SEATTLE

AKQA hired Natasha Avery, formerly EVP of talent acquisition at Edelman, to be its director of talent acquisition.

WASHINGTON

Subject Matter has added Bill Ghent to its government relations team. Ghent previously worked at The Lugar-Hellmann Group.

American University named Lisa Stark assistant VP for communications and media. Stark had been a broadcast correspondent for Education Week and the PBS NewsHour.

Account wins

ATLANTA

Fast casual restaurant chain Barberitos has hired Rhythm Communications as its public relations and marketing communications firm.

DENVER

Catalyst has been hired by Ziggi's Coffee for marketing strategy and consultation.

NEW YORK

U.S. CBD wholesaler Global Cannabinoids has named Rubenstein Public Relations its AOR.

In other news…

DENVER

SSPR has opened a location in Denver, adding to its headquarters in Colorado Springs, and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Brand marketing and reputation management firm Elasticity has also opened a Denver location. The firm has its headquarters St. Louis, and offices in Dallas and Chicago.

LOS ANGELES

Jennifer Bett Communications, which is headquartered in New York City, is opening a Los Angeles office.