The PR Week: 11.15.2019: Thomas Moore, PRWeek
Added 2 hours ago
by PRWeek Staff
PRWeek's senior reporter joins the podcast to discuss the news of the week.
PRWeek senior reporter Thomas Moore chats about the news of the week with Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch.
The three discuss impeachment, Bob Feldman's Dialogue Project, PRWeek's quest to find the sexiest mascot alive, Home Depot's surprising virality on TikTok and more.
