Comms agency leads launch of Japanese FMCG product in UK

Mizkan launched OSU ? Apple Cider Vinegar in response to a growing interest in Japanese culture, food trends and customs in the UK.

The launch was managed by leed agency Eulogy, who handled strategy, brand and visual identity of OSU ? brand, and PR.

Eulogy's work was drawn from consumer focus groups, defining tone of voice, narrative and positioning.

Other elements of the launch were carried out by agency partners, including paid media by Bountiful Cow, visual and packaging (This Way Up) and social content and strategy (Uncovered).

Adrian Brady, chairman of Eulogy, said: "It’s a hugely exciting project for us as we expand our brand offering outside of traditional PR and I am particularly proud to have the opportunity to do this within the Mizkan portfolio."

Vanni Cataldi, head of consumer marketing at Mizkan, explained the brand has a more than 200 years of history in fermentation that takes in centuries of tradition.

"The UK market is a few years behind the US in terms of penetration and spend per head but with OSU ? Apple Cider Vinegar, we’re confident we can drive category growth and cement our position as a sector leader by 2021, by driving awareness and education around the product."