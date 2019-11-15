UK agencies win global briefs to support carbon offset schemes

The pair have won clients that enable individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprints through reforestation projects.

The moves are the latest by agencies backing sustainability measures and initiatives that tackle climate change, including agency bosses publicly backing September's Global Climate Strike.

Brands2Life has begun work on a global brief with Tree-Nation – a tree-planting platform – to raise awareness of the threat of deforestation to our planet. Tree-Nation co-ordinates 174 planting projects from 33 different countries and has so far planted five million trees. A single tree can offset up to 250kg of CO 2 during its lifespan.

Fourteen independent agencies in the Brands2Life Global Network, including in Australia, the US, Israel, Latin America, UK, Europe and South Africa, will provide PR support on a pro-bono basis, with the operation to be managed by the Spanish agency Canela PR.

In addition, Brands2Life has committed to planting a tree for each member of staff and each of its clients to offset the agency's carbon emissions in 2019.

It has supported planting 1,003 trees in Copaíba, Brazil and at the Limay CommuniTree, Nicaragua, joining businesses such as Google, Procter & Gamble and Unilever, which have supported Tree-Nation's reforestation projects.

Brands2Life co-founder Sarah Scales said: "We feel strongly that we all need to play our part as global citizens to better care for the world's environment and understand that our actions have consequences. With the race against climate change reaching such a critical point, we didn't have to think twice to provide our services to Tree-Nation and use our team's skills."

Manifest & Offset.Earth

Manifest is a co-founder of Offset.Earth, an app that enables businesses and consumers to offset their carbon impact by supporting reforestation projects.

The app offers a service where patrons have the chance to improve their sustainability credentials by planting trees in their name, with subscriptions starting at £4.50 a month.

Manifest has supported the planting of 1,128 trees and offset 109 tonnes of carbon through the business version of the service since it launched in October.

The agency's mission is to plant a forest large enough to be visible from the International Space Station.

Manifest provides business support to Offset.Earth and is working with it on a global brand strategy, ongoing press office, and integrated creative campaigns. The work is being handled as part of Manifest's ventures arm, Make, which helps grow social enterprises.

"As co-founders of Offset.Earth we are able to unlock the full potential of our unified communications model for the benefit of the planet," Manifest founder and chief executive Alex Myers said.

"Being on the client side of the table means we have the freedom we need to ensure best-in-class comms across the board – and we are very excited to unveil the brand properly over the coming months."