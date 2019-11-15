Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

The CEO of Amazon Web Services blamed President Trump for the loss of a major contract in an employee meeting Thursday. "I think when you have a sitting president who’s willing to publicly show his disdain for a company and the leader of a company, it’s very difficult for government agencies including the DoD to make an objective decision without fear of reprisal," Andy Jassy said in a video of the meeting. AWS is protesting the Pentagon’s decision to award the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud contract, possibly worth $10 billion over 10 years, to Microsoft. (The Federal Times)

More people watched the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination hearings than the Trump impeachment hearings, according to ratings company Nielsen. Approximately 13.8 million people watched the live coverage of the first day of the House’s public impeachment hearings. Last September, 20.4 million people viewed the Kavanaugh hearings. (Associated Press)

Apple is pulling vaping apps from its mobile App Store, according to Axios. The decision follows reports from the CDC that as many as 42 people have died from vaping-related sicknesses. In a statement to Axios Apple wrote:"We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps. We’re constantly evaluating apps, and consulting the latest evidence, to determine risks to users’ health and well-being."

North Korea says former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden "must be beaten to death with a stick." In a statement that included incorrect spellings of his name, the Korean Central News Agency said, "Rabid dogs like Baiden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late." North Korea has also called Biden a "fool of low IQ," made racist or sexist remarks about former President Obama and former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and called President Trump a "dotard." (Associated Press)

People are questioning the position of Donald Trump Jr.’s book on the New York Times best-seller list. Publishing industry insiders have noted that the Times put a "dagger symbol" (†) next to the book’s entry on the list. The symbol, according to the fine print at the bottom of the list, denotes that some of the sales may have come from "Institutional, special interest, group or bulk purchases" as opposed to sales to individual consumers. (Page Six)