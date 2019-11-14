GE Digital communications leader Randi Polanich joins KLA

MILPITAS, CA: GE Digital communications head Randi Polanich has joined semiconductor company KLA as VP and chief communications officer.

KLA posted revenue of $1.4 billion in its fiscal Q1 2020, which ended on September 30, above its guidance range.

Polanich confirmed that she is taking the role at KLA, but declined to comment further.

Polanich was named VP and chief communications officer at GE Digital in 2017 during a time of transformation at the conglomerate. GE had planned to spin off the unit, but chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp said on the company’s Q3 earnings call that it is a "growing and important P&L" working with customers in power, grid, oil and gas and manufacturing. GE reported $23.4 billion in revenue in Q3, with a consolidated net loss of $9.5 billion.

The company has seen a wave of leadership changes in the past two years since it began restructuring, including the departure of two CEOs: Jeff Immelt in 2017 and John Flannery a year later. GE’s most recent chief communications officer was Jennifer Erickson, who left in September for Mastercard. The company expanded the role of CMO Linda Boff to include PR.

GE Digital is interviewing candidates to replace Polanich, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Previously, Polanich was director of international communications at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and worked at Hewlett-Packard and SAP.