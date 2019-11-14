What glitches? Reaction to Disney+ launch overwhelmingly positive

BURBANK, CA: Despite a rash of bad headlines, the glitch-prone launch of streaming service Disney+ enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive reception online, according to data provided by consumer insights company Brandwatch.

Between October 14 and November 12, Disney+ was mentioned more than 1.2 million times across blogs, forums, reviews and social media.

There were two spikes. The first took place on October 14, when Disney+ tweeted about its programming, registering a 930% increase in median daily mentions.

The second spike occurred on November 12, Disney+’s launch date, resulting in a 2,300% increase above the daily median. The conversation on the day of launch was 70% positive, compared to the 68.9% positive sentiment across the 31-day period.

However, this data belies how positive the conversation actually is, especially when it comes the newly released Star Wars series The Mandalorian, said Kellan Terry, senior comms manager and analyst at Brandwatch.

"These mentions are of people who are expressing how long they’ve waited for ‘a great Star Wars story,’" Terry said. "More mentions include people kissing their social lives goodbye as they plan to binge all the content Disney+ has to offer."

Overwhelming demand hampered Disney+’s launch, with many users taking to social media to complain about not being able to access some content or their accounts. Shortly after, Disney issued an apology.

The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2019

Disney said more than 10 million users signed up for its streaming service, exceeding the 8 million that financial analysts predicted. By 2024, Disney expects to have between 60 and 90 million subscribers worldwide. It will ramp up its original content budget from $1 billion in 2020 to $2.5 billion by 2024.