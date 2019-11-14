In brief: Three new Fellows at the CIPR, wins for Diffusion, WPR, CommsCo and Black Diamond, new hire at Tin Man

SevenRooms books Diffusion to handle PR in the UK

Hospitality platform SevenRooms (above) has named Diffusion as its public relations agency in the UK. This announcement builds on the brand's success with the agency in the US. Diffusion will promote SevenRooms’ expertise and services to position it as the premier platform for hospitality operators in the market for reservation, seating and guest-engagement solutions.

Social Communications rebrands as agency celebrates record turnover

Following seven years in business, the agency has undergone a rebrand, changing its name from Social Communications to Social, to reflect how the business has evolved. The agency will continue to support clients with communications, digital, design and marketing services, with a new addition: Social Place, a dedicated communications consultancy for the built environment. The agency is also celebrating a bumper set of financial results, recording an 18 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to £2.3m.

WPR to drive global food-safety campaign

Birmingham-based WPR has bolstered its B2B credentials with its appointment by Lloyd's Register to lead its global food-safety certification PR campaign. The organisation is a provider of inspection, assurance and auditing services to a range of sectors, from aerospace, defence and marine to healthcare, energy and utilities. WPR has been appointed to raise awareness of Lloyd’s Register’s food-safety certification capabilities, a rapidly expanding area of the business.

Consultant joins Tin Man's travel offering

Former Grayling director Sarah Zezulka has joined PR firm Tin Man. The agency said it has engaged Zezulka on a part-time basis to consult on travel clients for the next few months. "We're very much enjoying having her as part of team Tin Man," said the agency. Zezulka was most recently director of comms at Jumeirah Hotels and resorts. She said: "I am delighted to be working with Tin Man and supporting on some of their travel clients."

New offices and expansion for Honest Communications

Honest Communications is marking its first anniversary by moving into new offices and welcoming a new account manager to the team. As a result of its substantial growth, the agency has moved into the Derwent Business Centre on the outskirts of Derby city centre. Account manager Rosie Ferrer will be joining the team to help with the continued growth of the firm.

CIPR appoints three new Fellows for outstanding contribution to PR

The CIPR has awarded Fellowships to three members, following the third quarterly review of nominations for 2019. Fellowships are awarded for outstanding work in public relations, service to the Institute and personal achievements within the profession. Laurian Hubbard has devoted time and energy to supporting fellow members and the wider PR profession, encouraging fellow practitioners to raise standards. Rachel Moss is described as a committed member of the CIPR and has devoted extensive time and effort to the CIPR Cymru group. And Deb Sharrett is commended for establishing a forum for strategic communicators in the North East to encourage young professionals to join the CIPR.

Tech platform win for CommsCo

PR firm CommsCo has been hired by tech platform e-days to provide it with press office support, quarterly campaigns and thought leadership, customer case studies, and social media support. The platform provides organisations with software that it says saves time and costs associated with managing employee absences. CommsCo said it was chosen because of its experience in the UK tech scale-up scene.

Black Diamond secures regional Japanese tourism brief

London-based communications agency Black Diamond has been appointed by Visit Hachinohe to act as its first retained public relations agency in the UK and Ireland. Approximately 2.45 hours from Tokyo, Hachinohe is rich in history for visitors to enjoy, as well as vast areas of natural beauty to explore. Black Diamond will position the area, known for its unique culture, art and design, and active adventure, so it is optimised for the UK market.