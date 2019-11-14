The PHA Group to raise awareness about British Airways data breach for lawsuit

The agency's entrepreneurs and business division has been asked to increase awareness of the BA data breach and build the media profile of the law firm and its director, Aman Johal.

Following a campaign in 2018 to encourage compensation claims from victims affected by the Volkswagen 'Dieselgate' scandal, Your Lawyers has appointed The PHA Group to support it in a compensation claim against the national carrier.

The agency has been asked to provide consumer press office and strategic communications, including case studies and infographics, to alert consumers to a short claim window of 17 weeks.

Based on average compensation settlements of £6,000 for each of the 500,000 claimants across the two data breaches, Your Lawyers estimates the airline could face a possible total pay-out of £3bn. This follows a £183m fine from The Information Commissioner's Office in the case.

Johal said: "The team has delivered positive results in our fight to prevent British Airways denying victims the compensation they're owed. We're confident we will continue to attract the media interest the scandal deserves and expose the airline's… tactics to short-change loyal customers."

The PHA Group's head of the entrepreneurs and business division, James Clench, added: "It's a fantastic opportunity for Your Lawyers to bolster its profile and bring media attention to such an important consumer-rights case."