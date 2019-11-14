In brief: PRWeek 30 Under 30 alum becomes board member, wins for Brilliant, Synergy and Tank

Third City promotes 30 Under 30 alum to board and makes two new hires

Lauren Westmore, one of PRWeek's 30 Under 30 2018, has been promoted to PR agency Third City's board. Westmore, 30, was the agency’s first graduate trainee hire in 2012 and has worked her way up to associate board director in just seven years. In addition, Third City has reached down under for two new recruits. Dearra Naidoo joins the firm as an account director from Acumen Republic in New Zealand, while Australian Briony Fitzgerald, who joins as an account manager from the Specsavers PR team, has worked both agency- and client-side in Melbourne and London.

English Provender Co appoints Brilliant Agency across full brand range

The English Provender Co. has renewed its Very Lazy and English Provender accounts with Brilliant Agency, as well as appointing the agency to handle its entire range of brands. Brilliant will deliver creative content, influencer marketing, paid digital advertising and social media work. This offering is bolstered by the agency's approach to community management – which it says is key to growing audiences and increasing engagement rates.

New appointment at Scriba PR

Award-winning Huddersfield comms agency Scriba PR has welcomed an experienced senior account manager – growing its workforce to double figures for the first time. Eleanor Cropper is the 10th significant appointment for the firm, bringing extensive B2B public relations experience from well-known companies in the industry, including Grayling, and Finn. Cropper's corporate comms expertise covers many sectors relating to Scriba's specialisms, such as construction, finance, law and recycling.

Fuller's appoints Synergy Creative as employee engagement partner

Pub company Fuller's has chosen Synergy Creative to help define a 'people promise' for its 5,000 strong workforce. Fuller's, which has a managed pub estate of more than 200 sites, made the appointment following the sale of its brewing division to Asahi earlier this year, which has led it to place a renewed focus on its pub and hotel business. Synergy will work to create a people promise that will help Fuller's recruit and retain top talent.

Tank secures fitness-client win

Global fitness brand Orangetheory Fitness has appointed digital PR agency Tank to deliver a lead-generation campaign for its first UK locations. The brand, which has a presence in 21 countries, with a total of 1,260 branches worldwide, has launched two venues in the UK, in Derby and Altrincham. The agency plans to use a mix of SEO, email marketing and marketing automation to attract new clients.