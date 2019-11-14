Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

When a red carpet look literally makes a statement. During last night’s 2019 Country Music Association Awards, singer Jennifer Nettles wore a fuchsia cape adorned with the text: "Play our f—kin records. Please & Thank You." The back of her cape spelled out "Equal Play." It was a clear message to country radio stations about playing music made by female artists. At PRWeek’s Hall of Femme in June, the Grammy Award-winning country music artist talked about how she balances being an artist and "a brand."

The Home Depot’s repetitive jingle is suddenly a big hit on TikTok. The theme song has become a meme in recent weeks, with social media users deeming it a "certified banger." PRWeek asked The Home Depot’s senior director of brand communications Yanique Woodall if the brand has any plans to respond. Here’s what she said, along with a sampling of what TikTok users are doing with the song.

It’s an emotional day in El Paso, Texas. The Walmart where a mass shooting left 22 people dead on August 3 is reopening on Thursday. The store’s manager, Robert Evans, has been doing media interviews about the reopening. An "El Paso Strong" banner will hang from the roof and a memorial to honor the victims called "The Grand Candela" is expected to be completed by the end of the year. El Pasoans have mixed emotions about the reopening, with some saying it dishonors the memory of those who died there.

When old ads come back to haunt. A controversial Vitaminwater ad from 2011 is recirculating on Twitter and catching heat. "Flu shots are so last year," the ad says, adding that Vitaminwater beverages have more vitamin C, more immunity and less snotty tissues. Rachel Cain, an account director that works with Vitaminwater agency partner Weber Shandwick, told PRWeek via email, "This ad was done in poor taste and should have never been issued. We can confirm it has not been in circulation since 2011."

160over90 has been selected as AOR for Aura, a company that offers personal identity protection and digital security services including the product Identity Guard. 160over90 was formerly known as Endeavor Global Marketing. PRWeek has all the details.