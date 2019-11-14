Roland Dransfield expands to London and restructures leadership team

Founder and MD Lisa Morton has become chief executive, while head of media Alex Bell has been named chief operating officer, and head of digital Sam Hughes is now creative director. Bell and Hughes have been with the agency for more than four years.

Martha Moore has been promoted to account manager and Manchester Metropolitan University graduate Eleanor Gorick has returned as a full-time account executive following an internship.

The firm has also hired Charlotte Venn as executive assistant and finance manager and Niamh Allsopp as junior content creator.

Account director Maria Murphy, who joined Roland Dransfield seven years ago, has relocated from Manchester to lead the agency’s London office, in Devonshire Square, and grow the agency in the capital.

The agency recently marked its 23rd anniversary and recorded a "transformative" 12-month period during which it grew annual revenues by 25 per cent.

Morton said: "It was a natural decision to open in London as almost 50 percent of our existing clients are based there and they have made it clear that if we had boots on the ground in the capital they'd be able to extend their scope of work.

"We have very clear growth ambitions in both Manchester and London, and we are very grateful to have such great clients who share the same values as us," she added.