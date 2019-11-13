Align Technology hires Publicis agency team as global AOR

NEW YORK: Invisalign maker Align Technology has hired a Publicis Groupe team of agencies as global AOR, according to a statement from the holding company.

Selected following a competitive review, the Publicis team will include staffers from Publicis Communications, Starcom, Publicis Health and MSL. The team’s remit covers North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC.

In an effort to reach consumers and dental professionals, the agencies will provide an end-to-end service offering, including: broadcast, digital, social, outdoor advertising, mobile, experiential, consumer PR, professional PR, influencer relations, website, content development, trade shows, conferences, media planning and buying, a statement said.

Align Technology is also known for its dental scanning product, the iTero Intraoral Scanner. The dental technology company generates $2.3 billion in annualized net revenues, employs almost 14,000 people and has 7.5 million Invisalign patients, according to its website.

Invisalign faces stiff competition in the market now that it’s off-patent, particularly from Smile Direct Club, which provides a generic version that sells directly to customers at lower costs. However, Align’s earnings continue to improve, with Q3 revenue up 20.2% year-over-year to $607.3 million.