TikTok users deem Home Depot's jingle a 'certified banger'

The Home Depot’s repetitive jingle is suddenly a top hit on TikTok.

The theme song has become a meme in recent weeks, with social media users deeming it a "certified banger." The song is serving as background music in videos of TikTokkers dancing in the store’s aisles or simply making relatable jokes or observations about shopping at Home Depot.

The retailer has noticed consumers are engaged with its brand spot music and the continuing momentum on social media. However, Home Depot has no plans to capitalize on its theme song’s sudden rise to popularity.

"Typically, for something like this, we prefer for it to live and grow organically," said Yanique Woodall, senior director of brand communications. "We are excited that consumers are engaged."

The #HomeDepot hashtag has amassed over 62 million views on TikTok.

At the risk of forever getting this earworm stuck in your head, here’s a sampling of what TikTok users are doing with the jingle.