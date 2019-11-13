Watch: Card Factory offers families 'celebrity inspired' Christmas card photoshoot

The agency was asked to devise a big-impact creative for the brand's most important sales period – the festive season.

It is delivering the campaign with production and film managed by St Mark's Studios.

Taylor Herring identified the rising trend of personalised family Christmas cards - inspired by the likes of the Kardashians’ annual festive photoshoots – and wanted to expand this festive tradition to the broader public with a more affordable option.

To allow everyone to join in, Card Factory is launching pop-up festive shoots in stores across the country, offering families the chance to have their very own family Christmas card.

Taylor Herring enlisted the services of TV personalities Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and their family – including new baby Rex – to bring the launch to life.

Customers can create their own cards online or in-store, where they will be able to choose from a range of photo backgrounds and festive props before having their portrait taken by a professional photographer.

Each family Christmas card is finished with a personalised message before being printed and delivered directly to the customer’s home.

"The Festive Family Photocard service was created to give every Card Factory customer the opportunity to take a proper family portrait – we want every customer to #MakeItATradition," said Glyn Williams, customer and digital director at Card Factory.