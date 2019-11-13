Hall of Femme 2020 open for nominations

It’s time to honor the women who inspire the PR industry, who are up for every challenge and go above and beyond to exceed business goals and achieve creative excellence.

PRWeek has opened nominations for the next class of Hall of Femme and Women to Watch, who will be honored in the March-April 2020 edition of PRWeek and at the Hall of Femme event on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

"The Hall of Femme is so important because it is a reminder and celebration of the hard work and progress women are making each year in the industry," said PRWeek associate news editor Diana Bradley. "It’s impossible not to be inspired."

Go here to nominate a colleague and for more information about the event.

Organizations can nominate a maximum of two women -- one Femme, one Woman to Watch -- from their communications team who consistently bring their A game and inspire those around them to do the same.

To be considered for the Hall of Femme, the candidate must be SVP, EVP, MD, president, CEO or chairwoman at an agency, brand or nonprofit. Women to Watch should be VP, senior account director, account executive or account director or below.

All Hall of Femme honorees and Women to Watch should work in North America.

The nomination fee is $199 until December 11. Afterwards, entries will be accepted until December 18, but a $50 late fee will be applied. A portion of your nomination fee will be donated to GENYOUth, a national nonprofit dedicated to creating healthy school communities through its Fuel Up to Play 60, Grab and Go School Meals and AdVenture Capital programs.