Consumer-based agency launches in London

The Prophets has been co-founded by Tara O’Driscoll, a former communications director at Exposure, and head of PR to business entrepreneur Baroness Martha Lane Fox, together with entrepreneur James Cox, co-founder of sleep tech firm Simba Sleep.

They formed the business in response to increasing demand for a communications and content agency that matches the speed, energy and ingenuity of fast-paced brands.

The Prophets will provide support for businesses that require rapid brand elevation, help to secure funding, and provide cut-through at the vital time of growth by delivering consumer trust and brand advocacy through earned media and influencer endorsement.

O’Driscoll, chief executive and co-founder, said the agency wanted to find the 'unicorn' companies of the future.

"We know that next-generation brands are doing things differently. So, they need a team that understands their unique ambitions and challenges. In the world of direct-to-consumer brands, things move fast, goals shift and budgets are often tight," she added.

"This is getting harder to achieve with performance marketing alone - your communications should fuse seamlessly across all channels."

The Prophets' client roster already includes footwear label Mahabis, skincare brand Carbon Theory, pet wellbeing firm Itch, and Simba.

Co-founder Cox said: "Over the past year Tara and I have recognised an immediate need to provide a more holistic communications approach for the new direct-to-consumer companies that are emerging. Smart storytelling and a combined vision from the outset can make all the difference."