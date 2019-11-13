Trafford Council appoints agency to promote local town

The agency won the work after a formal tender process, it announced last week.

It will implement a year-long public relations and promotional campaign to encourage more people from across the North West to visit Urmston town centre.

Hitting the ground running

Agency founders Gemma Carey and Victoria Maltby will lead the work on the account, and have already started meeting with local councillors, stakeholders and members of not-for-profit organisation the Urmston Partnership.

A calendar of creative campaigns is being planned to promote Urmston over the course of the next 12 months, showcasing its shops, restaurants and bars, as well as local arts and culture.

In addition to launching events and festivals and introducing new promotional activities, Philosophy PR will provide support for Urmston’s existing events, such as the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

The agency will also promote schemes such as Trafford Council's town centre business-growth programme.

Making a good impression

Sarah Steinhoefel, co-chair of Urmston Partnership, said: "Philosophy PR impressed us with its knowledge of Urmston and its requirements for the coming year."

She added: "It produced a comprehensive and creative PR and marketing plan that will not only promote Urmston town centre but will excite and engage individuals across the wider North West, encouraging new footfall to the town."

Gemma Carey, co-founder of Philosophy PR, described Urmston’s town centre as having "its own unique identity with a flourishing food and drink scene as well as well a collection of established, independent shops and professional service business."

She said: "Urmston has entrepreneurial flair in abundance and a wonderful community spirit; is a great place to live, work and play."







