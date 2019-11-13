Breakfast Briefing: Linda Mills exits Boeing

Hold your thoughts on impeachment for one second. Boeing has replaced Linda Mills as VP of communications for its commercial airplanes division with Conrad Chun, previously VP of communications for Boeing global services. Mills joined Boeing from Starbucks last February. Boeing said this week that it is planning to restart deliveries of the grounded 737 Max next month and resume commercial activity in January.

Get your popcorn ready, politicos. It’s day one of public impeachment hearings with two seasoned diplomats first on the list to testify. CNN has a trusty schedule of how Wednesday’s proceedings will unfold and The Washington Post has a smart take on how the messaging war will unfold between Democrats and Republicans. One GOP and White House strategy could be to simply throw Trump personal lawyer and aspiring podcaster Rudy Giuliani under the bus, according to Axios.

Meet "wall cam." White House officials including senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner are pitching a webcam showing progress on the wall being built on the U.S. border with Mexico, according to the Post. Its goal would be to galvanize support among the Trump base for the project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Customs and Border Protection officials have objected to the idea.

Nike is walking away from Amazon selling. The athletic apparel brand is set to end a pilot program it started in 2017 to sell gear directly on Amazon’s website, according to reports, although it is planning to continue to use Amazon’s web services. Nike recently hired eBay’s former top executive as its CEO.

This year’s "sexiest man alive" is... John Legend. (Eds note: Darn, missed out again). Appliance brand Maytag is making the case that its brand mascot was also passed over with an advertising spread in People’s annual issue and media and influencer relations touting the Maytag Man for his reliability.