Fleishman, Hope&Glory, Ready10, Golin among winners at PRCA National Awards

PR industry professionals attended London's Hilton Park Lane for the PRCA’s annual gala awards event.

FleishmanHillard Fishburn emerged as the Large and International Consultancy of the Year, just over a year after winning the same accolade at the PRWeek UK awards and in a year in which the PRCA cleared the agency of allegations of astroturfing.

The Medium Consultancy of the Year award was won by Hope&Glory, Small Consultancy of the Year was Ready10 and New Consultancy of the Year was The Agency Partnership.

Golin picked up the Diversity award, Greggs vegan sausage rolls and Harry Redknapp’s drive-thru spot for McDonald’s were also among the winners.

The individual awards went to Missive’s Julia Lavin (Young Communicator of the Year), Mischief’s Gemma Moroney (Leader of the Year) and The Academy Media Group’s Rachel Bell, who won the Mark Mellor Outstanding Contribution award.

The full list of winners:

Team awards

Diversity Award

Golin

In-house Team of the Year Award – Private Sector

RBS

In-house Team of the Year Award – Public Sector

Winner: Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

Highly Commended: Chester Zoo

Large Consultancy of the Year Award

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Medium Consultancy of the Year Award

Winner: Hope&Glory

Highly Commended: Speed Communications

New Consultancy of the Year Award

The Agency Partnership

Small Consultancy of the Year Award

Winner: Ready10

Highly Commended:

Munch & PR Agency One

Specialist Consultancy of the Year Award

Winner: Harvard

Highly Commended: Ready10

International Consultancy of the Year Award

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Campaign awards

Automotive Award

Consultancy: Taylor Herring (pictured above) – EasyJet Tackles Gender Bias in Pilot Recruitment

In-house: Nissan GB – ‘From Sky to Scoop’ – Launching the UK’s First All-Electric Ice Cream Van

Broadcast Award

Markettiers – Muzmatch: You Had Me At Halal

B2B Award

The Academy – Dexter the Digital Tax Advisor

Consumer Award – High Budget

Splendid Communications and Red Havas – The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Launch

Consumer Award – Low Budget

Winner: Cow – Swimming In It

Highly Commended: Hope&Glory – Rover.com: Reservoir Dogs

Consumer Award – In-house

HSBC – Flyland

Corporate, Financial and Investor Relations Award

Consultancy: Weber Shandwick – Cyber-crime: A Campaign That Didn’t Add Up for HSBC UK

In-house: RBS – RBS – 10 Years On

Crisis and Issues Management Award

Consultancy: Weber Shandwick – Cyber-crime: A Campaign That Didn’t Add Up for HSBC UK

In-house: Chester Zoo – The Chester Zoo Fire

Digital and New Media Award

Consultancy: Red Consultancy – When Harry met…(and rejected) the Big Mac with Bacon

In-house: Metropolitan Police Service – 100 Years Strong: Celebrating the Centenary of Female Officers in the Met

Employee Engagement Award

Consultancy: The Romans – #OneTweetCV

In-house: MHRA – Shaping our Future – staff engagement campaign

Health and Wellbeing Award

Consultancy: Virgo Health – Tackle TD

In-house: UKAD – clean sport week 2019

International Campaign Award

Consultancy: ING – Helsinki’s Year of Art and Architecture

In-house: Huawei Technologies – Huawei’s Unfinished Symphony

Media Relations Award

Consultancy: Red Havas – The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Launch

In-house: Nissan GB – ‘From Sky to Scoop’ – Launching the UK’s First All-Electric Ice Cream Van

Not-For-Profit and Charity Award

Consultancy: Golin – Twinkle twinkle little heart

In-house: Guide Dogs – By My Side

Public Sector, Value for Money Award

Consultancy: Four Communications – GLAD I took part – recruit for research and reduce stigma

In-house: Metropolitian Police Service – 100 Years Strong: Celebrating the Centenary of Female Officers in the Met

Purpose Award

Consultancy: Winner: Cow – Swimming In It

Highly Commended: Greenhouse PR – The time is now campaign

In-house: Co-op – Co-op Tackles Modern Slavery and Supports Victims

B2B Technology Award

Hope&Glory – Quarter Life Crisis

Consumer Technology Award

Consultancy: Winner: Fever – Jurassic Jeff

Highly Commended: Frank – Huawei London Lights

In-house: Huawei Technologies – Huawei’s Unfinished Symphony

Campaign of the Year Award

Consultancy: Splendid Communications and Red Havas – The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Launch

In-house: Huawei Technologies – Huawei’s Unfinished Symphony

Individual awards

Young Communicator of the Year Award

Winner: Julia Lavin MPRCA, Missive

Highly Commended: Fraser Schurer-Lewis MPRCA, Acuitas Communications

PR Leader of the Year Award

Gemma Moroney MPRCA, Mischie

Mark Mellor, Outstanding Contribution Award

Rachel Bell MPRCA, The Academy Media Group