Fleishman, Hope&Glory, Ready10, Golin among winners at PRCA National Awards

PR industry professionals attended London's Hilton Park Lane for the PRCA’s annual gala awards event.
FleishmanHillard Fishburn emerged as the Large and International Consultancy of the Year, just over a year after winning the same accolade at the PRWeek UK awards and in a year in which the PRCA cleared the agency of allegations of astroturfing.
The Medium Consultancy of the Year award was won by Hope&Glory, Small Consultancy of the Year was Ready10 and New Consultancy of the Year was The Agency Partnership.
Golin picked up the Diversity award, Greggs vegan sausage rolls and Harry Redknapp’s drive-thru spot for McDonald’s were also among the winners.
The individual awards went to Missive’s Julia Lavin (Young Communicator of the Year), Mischief’s Gemma Moroney (Leader of the Year) and The Academy Media Group’s Rachel Bell, who won the Mark Mellor Outstanding Contribution award.
The full list of winners:
Team awards
Diversity Award
Golin
In-house Team of the Year Award – Private Sector
RBS
In-house Team of the Year Award – Public Sector
Winner: Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust
Highly Commended: Chester Zoo
Large Consultancy of the Year Award
FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Medium Consultancy of the Year Award
Winner: Hope&Glory
Highly Commended: Speed Communications
New Consultancy of the Year Award
The Agency Partnership
Small Consultancy of the Year Award
Winner: Ready10
Highly Commended:
Munch & PR Agency One
Specialist Consultancy of the Year Award
Winner: Harvard
Highly Commended: Ready10
International Consultancy of the Year Award
FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Campaign awards
Automotive Award
Consultancy: Taylor Herring (pictured above) – EasyJet Tackles Gender Bias in Pilot Recruitment
In-house: Nissan GB – ‘From Sky to Scoop’ – Launching the UK’s First All-Electric Ice Cream Van
Broadcast Award
Markettiers – Muzmatch: You Had Me At Halal
B2B Award
The Academy – Dexter the Digital Tax Advisor
Consumer Award – High Budget
Splendid Communications and Red Havas – The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Launch
Consumer Award – Low Budget
Winner: Cow – Swimming In It
Highly Commended: Hope&Glory – Rover.com: Reservoir Dogs
Consumer Award – In-house
HSBC – Flyland
Corporate, Financial and Investor Relations Award
Consultancy: Weber Shandwick – Cyber-crime: A Campaign That Didn’t Add Up for HSBC UK
In-house: RBS – RBS – 10 Years On
Crisis and Issues Management Award
Consultancy: Weber Shandwick – Cyber-crime: A Campaign That Didn’t Add Up for HSBC UK
In-house: Chester Zoo – The Chester Zoo Fire
Digital and New Media Award
Consultancy: Red Consultancy – When Harry met…(and rejected) the Big Mac with Bacon
In-house: Metropolitan Police Service – 100 Years Strong: Celebrating the Centenary of Female Officers in the Met
Employee Engagement Award
Consultancy: The Romans – #OneTweetCV
In-house: MHRA – Shaping our Future – staff engagement campaign
Health and Wellbeing Award
Consultancy: Virgo Health – Tackle TD
In-house: UKAD – clean sport week 2019
International Campaign Award
Consultancy: ING – Helsinki’s Year of Art and Architecture
In-house: Huawei Technologies – Huawei’s Unfinished Symphony
Media Relations Award
Consultancy: Red Havas – The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Launch
In-house: Nissan GB – ‘From Sky to Scoop’ – Launching the UK’s First All-Electric Ice Cream Van
Not-For-Profit and Charity Award
Consultancy: Golin – Twinkle twinkle little heart
In-house: Guide Dogs – By My Side
Public Sector, Value for Money Award
Consultancy: Four Communications – GLAD I took part – recruit for research and reduce stigma
In-house: Metropolitian Police Service – 100 Years Strong: Celebrating the Centenary of Female Officers in the Met
Purpose Award
Consultancy: Winner: Cow – Swimming In It
Highly Commended: Greenhouse PR – The time is now campaign
In-house: Co-op – Co-op Tackles Modern Slavery and Supports Victims
B2B Technology Award
Hope&Glory – Quarter Life Crisis
Consumer Technology Award
Consultancy: Winner: Fever – Jurassic Jeff
Highly Commended: Frank – Huawei London Lights
In-house: Huawei Technologies – Huawei’s Unfinished Symphony
Campaign of the Year Award
Consultancy: Splendid Communications and Red Havas – The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Launch
In-house: Huawei Technologies – Huawei’s Unfinished Symphony
Individual awards
Young Communicator of the Year Award
Winner: Julia Lavin MPRCA, Missive
Highly Commended: Fraser Schurer-Lewis MPRCA, Acuitas Communications
PR Leader of the Year Award
Gemma Moroney MPRCA, Mischie
Mark Mellor, Outstanding Contribution Award
Rachel Bell MPRCA, The Academy Media Group