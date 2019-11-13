Speakers from GSK, Boots and the ABPI to attend 2020 PharmaComms conference

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

PharmaComms 2020 will bring together pharma leaders from across the PR and communications spectrum to provide best-practice advice, present insightful case studies, and discuss critical challenges and opportunities for the industry.

Speakers from a host of organisations, from pharma giant GSK to NHS England, will give presentations at next year's conference.

Confirmed speakers include Simon Enright, director of comms at NHS England; Richa Bhardwaj, global comms and government affairs at GSK; and Emma Mamo, head of workplace wellbeing at Mind.

Themes for next year's conference, to be held on 4-5 February at London's Hilton Canary Wharf, include improving the public image of the pharma industry and achieving cut-through using creativity in campaigns.

Event partners for the event include the agencies Pegasus and Hanover.

