Portland appoints director in Singapore

Omnicom communications consultancy Portland has appointed Georgina Mallory (pictured) as its new director in Singapore, the agency’s APAC headquarters. She first worked for Portland back in 2012, based in London, focusing on NGO and government clients.

Most recently, she was head of content and leadership communications at the UK government’s Department for International Trade. Before that, she worked in Singapore as account director at Weber Shandwick and associate director at Burson Marsteller. While in Singapore, she also managed the APAC press office of two New York Stock Exchange-listed companies and developed internal communication strategies for three global brands.

Her appointment brings Singapore’s headcount to nine. Mallory said: "I am excited to return to Singapore to support Portland’s growth in the region. Portland has always stood out for the quality of its strategy development and local insight, and I’m looking forward to adding real value to our clients."

Portland Singapore began operating in late 2016 and its clients include Singapore government ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Communications and Information, Ministry of Culture; Community and Youth; Infocomm Media Development Authority; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and non-government organisations such as The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Portland recently made headlines for its prolific founder Tim Allan’s resignation. Allan was a press advisor to ex-British PM Tony Blair and helped build the agency to an international firm of 250 staff with offices across the globe. Mark Flanagan, UK MD, has taken over as CEO.

