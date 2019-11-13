Airbnb names new head of comms in Asia

Home-sharing and experience platform Airbnb has appointed Belle Baldoza (pictured) as its new head of comms in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Baldoza’s portfolio includes an impressive array of tech-start ups including Uber (head of consumer comms for APAC), Netflix (consumer PR lead for Southeast Asia) and Spotify (head of PR and comms for Asia). Most recently, she was director of global comms (Southeast Asia and India) for ByteDance, the Chinese tech company that owns Toutiao and TikTok.

From a note on LinkedIn, she says: The past year has given me invaluable lessons as I helped scale communications and media relations efforts for one of the world's most watched start-ups. I truly enjoyed the rush that came with cracking every campaign and challenge, not to mention the opportunity to have built from the ground up a high-performing team.

"But unique opportunities do not come often, and this time around, I am truly excited to join a company whose brand I've always admired from afar, for the way that it articulates its purpose with a certain authenticity and humility."

At Airbnb, she reports to Jake Wilczynski, APAC head of corporate and policy communications.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia