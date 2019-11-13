New executive director for Golin Hong Kong

Golin Hong Kong has appointed Jeroen Fermie (pictured) as executive director to oversee the agency’s corporate reputation business. He was previously based in Hanoi as general manager, Vietnam for MSL Group.

Prior to that, his experience in Europe and Asia includes senior roles at multiple global PR agencies including TBWA and Hill + Knowlton where he has led corporate reputation, internal communications, and managed crisis teams across a range of sectors covering financial services, logistics and technology, F&B and FMCG.

"Jeroen is a strong addition to the leadership team in terms of technical capability; his experience allows him to quickly draw conclusions and be that strategic guide our clients need," said Jane Morgan, managing director at Golin Hong Kong.

"Jeroen’s appointment, combined with our new set of proprietary data tools, means we have a refreshed corporate reputation offer in Hong Kong and I’m excited to see what next year brings."