Morning Consult names Whole Foods' Olivia Petersen as MD of comms

NEW YORK: Morning Consult has hired Olivia Petersen in the newly created role of MD of communications.

Based in New York, Petersen will oversee comms and media relations at the market research company. She is set to start in the role next Tuesday, reporting to Jeff Cartwright, VP of content, marketing and communications.

Morning Consult, which has almost doubled its headcount to about 150 people since last year, is also growing its PR team. The unit has four staffers including Petersen.

A large part of Petersen’s responsibilities will focus on verticals outside of politics, such as Brand Intelligence and the recently launched Economic Intelligence, Petersen added.

"Our world is more data-driven than ever before," she said. "I was excited at the opportunity to join Morning Consult as it transforms the data landscape."

Most recently, Petersen was global director of corporate comms at Whole Foods, where she worked on crisis communications, corporate messaging, consumer promotion and Amazon initiatives. Peterson has also worked at NBC News and Politico.

Morning Consult has offices in San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC, and works with more than 250 brands and trade associations, Cartwright said.