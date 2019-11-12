Maytag Man muscles his way into People's Sexiest Man Alive issue

BENTON HARBOR, MI: Readers might find a surprise in the pages of People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

The edition, which highlights the most attractive, hardworking and impressive male musicians, TV and film stars, will also include a two-page advertising spread that is part of Maytag’s Sexiest Appliance Alive campaign. The appliance brand is amplifying the paid campaign with media and influencer relations as part of its strategy of jumping off pop-culture moments. The issue hits newsstands on Friday.

Celebrity photographer David Burton, who also worked on People’s 2018 Sexist Man Alive, shot photos for the campaign.

Maytag is also running a homepage takeover on People.com and posting "clever and sexy" content on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, said Maytag senior brand manager Allison Gillespie.

Maytag wanted to reinforce that its products, which include washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, ranges, cooktops and ovens, are dependable, she said. Maytag can "chill in the kitchen, cook dinner and do the dishes," and the Maytag Man is the "human embodiment" of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag appliances, according to the brand.

There is nothing sexier than hard work, dependability and strength, and these qualities have been associated with Maytag for many years. —Allison Gillespie

"And then we have our Maytag Man. Consumers have told us they find him sexy and he is the physical embodiment of the Maytag brand," Gillespie said.

Maytag is offering media interviews with Burton and collaborating with top pop culture, celebrity and lifestyle influencers who are touting their appreciation for Maytag as the Sexiest Appliance Alive.

The campaign fits with Maytag’s strategy of targeting millennials by building on pop culture moments. It also hijacked the "It’s gonna be May" meme with the "It’s gonna be Maytag" campaign this year.

"That was very successful for us," said Gillespie. "Having a unique and fun way to talk about appliances and get involved with pop culture and what people are naturally talking about was a key strategy for us."

The brand works with Ketchum on PR, as well as Digitas, which handles creative and digital and oversaw the development of print and online create with People. Budget information was not disclosed.