Just briefly: Account wins and people moves

People moves

BOSTON

Brodeur Partners has hired Scott Beaudoin to lead its new global social purpose and sustainability practice. According to LinkedIn, Beaudoin’s previous agency stint was as division head for corporate and brand at Fenton.

Meanwhile, Teak Media + Communication has hired Lauren Ren as account coordinator. Before Teak, Ren was as project coordinator at SAI Global.

NEW YORK

American Friends of Tel Aviv University hired Kelly Grunther as VP of marketing and communications. Grunther had been assistant director of the entertainment, marketing and communications group of the UJA-Federation of New York.

Naimul Huq has joined Precision as its data and analytics director. Huq was SVP and head of analytics and planning at Lippe Taylor.

SACRAMENTO

Lucas Public Affairs has named Cassandra Walker Pye EVP and chief strategy officer. According to LinkedIn, she was founder and CEO of 3.14 Communications.

SAN FRANCISCO

Wells Fargo has named William Daley vice chairman of public affairs, effective November 13. Daley previously worked as vice chairman at BNY Mellon.

SÃO PAULO

JeffreyGroup has hired Patrícia Ávila as MD of Brazil. She had been Brazil CEO of BCW Global. The previous MD, Rodrigo Pinotti, left the company.

WASHINGTON

Bully Pulpit Interactive has named Melody Meyer as an MD in the firm’s New York office. Meyer previously ran her own communications and media consulting practice.

Search firm PR Talent has hired Julie Dixon as MD of its southeast region. According to LinkedIn, Dixon had been executive director of diversity and inclusion recruitment for Golin.

APCO Worldwide named three people to its International Advisory Council. Lance Leggitt, Jim Manley and Peter Urbanowicz have joined the group as senior counselors. Leggitt is the president of Leggitt Strategies, Manley is legislative and public affairs consultant, and Urbanowicz is a senior adviser with Alvarez & Marsal Healthcare Industry Group. The former president of IKEA U.S. Lars Petersson has also joined the council.

Account wins

AUSTIN

MMGY NJF is now the PR and social media AOR for Travel Texas. The agency is the North American public relations, social and experiential marketing brand of MMGY Global.

FAIRFIELD, CT

Daren Benzi has taken the newly created position global head of partnerships at media monitoring company TVEyes. Benzi had been a content partnerships executive at Meltwater.

LOS ANGELES

Appliance brand Dacor has named The Consultancy PR as AOR.

NEW YORK

Crowdfarming platform Steward has named Rubenstein Public Relations as AOR. Steward focuses on small, sustainable farms.

SAN DIEGO

Civilian was awarded a three-year contract for a long-term strategic brand marketing campaign (including comms work) by the operator of San Diego International Airport, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

TAMPA

PRESS PR + Marketing has been named AOR for the Florida State Fair.

And in other news…

DENVER

M&C Communications has launched a CBD practice.

NEW YORK

BCW has launched a new strategic model for cybersecurity crisis communications response and planning called BCW CyberTREE. The offering allows clients to tailor cybersecurity crisis communications strategies.