Finn Partners hires Diana Scott as health practice partner

Finn Partners has brought on Diana Scott as a partner in its health practice.

Scott adds expertise in oncology and cardiometabolic disease areas.

"We’re hiring in response to the marketplace, and [the industry] is focused on noncommunicable disease and rare disease," Kuhl said. "With more than 1,100 oncology drugs in development, we’re bolstering our oncology offering and [Scott] has incredibly deep knowledge in oncology. That enables us to better serve the community."

Scott will lead accounts alongside Finn’s other health executives to bring in new business in those key areas.

"Over the past couple years, I was running a franchise for a large pharma company on the oncology side, managing everything from advocacy, payer communications and all different kinds of product launches," Scott said. "My background [in oncology] is well-rounded from that franchise, and I can bring that expertise forward."

Previously, Scott spent four years at Porter Novelli and was SVP of healthcare at Weber Shandwick, VP of healthcare at Ruder Finn and VP of global healthcare for MS&L.

In September, Finn Partners acquired Lazar Partners, adding 22 staffers to its health practice. Other leadership changes in the health practice this year include promoting Kuhl to managing partner in February and bringing on Tom Jones as senior partner and health and wellness lead in March.

