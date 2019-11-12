Shift's Alan Marcus joins Subway

MILFORD, CT: Subway has hired Alan Marcus as senior director of global PR.

Marcus started in the role this month, reporting to Michele DiNello, VP of PR, communications and special events at Subway. Marcus is responsible for leading global PR strategy and enhancing Subway’s brand reputation.

Previously, Marcus worked at Shift Communications for six years, joining the firm in 2013 as SVP and head of its New York office. He was promoted to New York MD last February. Marcus has also served as SVP of consumer lifestyle at Porter Novelli, VP at MWWPR and VP at Ketchum. Marcus has also worked at Bratskeir & Company, FAO Schwarz, Edelman and Burson-Marsteller.

Privately held subway hit a peak in 2015 with more than 27,000 U.S. restaurants, but that number dipped to fewer than 25,000 last year for the first time since 2011, according to Fox Business. Subway locations earn an average of $417,000 per year in revenue, according to QSR magazine.