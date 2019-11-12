Apollo Global Management hires Joanna Rose as head of corporate comms

NEW YORK: Private equity firm Apollo Global Management has hired Joanna Rose as head of corporate communications.

Rose will join the company in early December, leading all comms programs and media relations, according to a source familiar with the matter. She will work closely with Scott Kleinman and James Zelter, who were named Apollo Global Management’s co-presidents in 2018, according to a statement from the company at the time.

Rose previously worked at real estate firm Related Companies, where her most recent role was EVP of corporate affairs. She worked at the company since 2007, according to her LinkedIn profile. While there, she helped boost Related Companies’ profile in the real estate market, handling comms around corporate acquisitions and investments and development projects, such as Hudson Yards, among other initiatives.

Rose spent more than a decade counseling politicians and development officials, according to her biography on Related Companies’ website. She was press secretary for former New York Gov. George E. Pataki (R) and was a VP for the planning agency on the rebuilding of the World Trade Center.

Apollo Global Management has $323 billion in assets under management, spread across permanent capital vehicles, credit acquisitions and other areas, according to the company’s Q3 earnings report.