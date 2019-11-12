Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

What is your company doing to improve civil discourse? That is what 400 chief communications officers are being asked in a letter as part of the "Dialogue Project," launched by longtime comms executive Bob Feldman. PRWeek has all the details on the project.

There's a difference between cannabis and cannabinoid therapeutics. Padilla has been brought on by Kannalife, a cannabinoid therapeutics company, to help communicate that message. Kannalife CEO Dean Petkanas told PRWeek why he selected Padilla to handle media relations, thought leadership and social media strategy.

Spicey is out. After nine weeks on Dancing with the Stars, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has been voted off. President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Spicer every week, and Monday night was no exception. However, after Spicer lost, Trump deleted his tweet that said, "Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard. He is in the quarterfinals – all the way with Sean!" and later tweeted, "A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!"

A federal health contract funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump allies. At least eight former White House, presidential transition and campaign officials for President Donald Trump were hired as outside contractors to the federal health department at the cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. They were among at least 40 PR consultants who worked on a $2.25 million contract directed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma. The contractors were hired to improve Verma’s personal brand and provide "strategic communications" support, according to Politico.

But would he still get to wear magenta clothing? WeWork parent The We Company wants to hire T-Mobile CEO John Legere as its new boss. It’s sort of a busy time for Legere to up and leave his current company though, as T-Mobile and Sprint hope to complete their merger soon.