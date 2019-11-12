Nationwide's campaigns and public policy manager to step down

Added 2 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Tanya Joseph, who was behind Sport England's highly acclaimed This Girl Can campaign, will step down from her role at the end of the month.

News

PRWeek understands the move is a result of internal changes and she will not be replaced.

She has been in the role since May last year after taking over from her predecessor Alan Oliver, and was responsible for managing an external relations team of 18 people.

Joseph is a former journalist, press secretary to Tony Blair and the architect of the This Girl Can campaign while at Sport England.

She has previously worked as managing director of public affairs at Grayling and as a consultant for several years.

It has been reported Joseph will "rekindle" her brand consultancy, which she founded in 2011.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters