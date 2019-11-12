Angry Birds developer appoints global influencer agency

Kairos Media will handle and deliver a global strategy for the Angry Birds mobile game's 10th anniversary campaign.

The Rovio account will be serviced predominantly through Kairos’ New York office, due to the significant US focus of the global campaign, supported by the agency HQ in London.

Managing director at Kairos Luke Bristow said: "We are now extremely capable of going toe-to-toe with the world’s biggest agencies and beating them to competitive RFPs; by challenging the status quo in the media landscape."

The agency has recently worked with KFC, Tencent, Ubisoft, Activision and Samsung, delivering hundreds of international campaigns to date.

"Kairos is deeply connected within the influencer space and has a track record of executing multi-channel campaigns at scale. We're excited to reveal more about this campaign in the coming weeks," said Ville Heijari, chief marketing officer at Rovio.