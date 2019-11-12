FTI Consulting bolsters digital practice with Centrica hire

Price joins as managing director of FTI’s digital practice in London. In her previous role she led energy group Centrica’s global team responsible for corporate digital strategy and output across the group, including the brands British Gas and Direct Energy.

Before her Centrica group roles, she worked as a digital PR manager and planner at British Gas and has worked at Honda in a social media role earlier in her career.

At FTI, she will advise clients on reputation strategy and digital expertise.

Earlier this year, FTI Consulting appointed Emma Woodward as senior director in its digital practice.

She joined from media monitoring and reputation firm Alva, where she was a solutions director responsible for insights, measurement and reputation intelligence.

"Laura and Emma are both experts in their fields, and we’re excited to welcome them to FTI Consulting as we continue to invest in top-class digital and corporate reputation talent," FTI Consulting senior managing director and digital leader Ant Moore said.

"Laura brings her experience of working in a listed company environment to supporting our practice focus on complex FTSE 100 and large corporate challenges, while Emma will help take our data-driven strategy planning solutions to the next level."