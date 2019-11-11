Well Hello rebrands following co-founder's departure

The rebrand follows the October departure of Taylor, who became the inaugural MD of comms agency Maven, which launched in October as part of The River Group.

Well Hello’s rebrand includes a new name, visual identity, website and an evolution of its brand proposition.

PRWeek understands the agency has retained its team and clients, which include Bosch, Sanofi and Superdrug.

"Sunny Side Up as a name captures the character of the team really eloquently… positive, warm, energetic and progressive, we’re the kind of group that believes everything is possible with the right energy, attitude and thinking," Woods said.

"Clients tell us they like our strategy, creativity, agility, connections, problem-solving skills and ability to integrate across channels – our most recent campaign for Sanofi has been driven by a paid-media strategy they described as best-in-class - and I hope we never lose those attributes.

"But, like any consultancy worth its salt, we’re restless. Our industry never stops evolving and neither should our business. I expect to see us add more weight to the team, further widen our offer and become evermore attractive to evermore clients."

Sunny Side Up works with clients in health, food, nutrition, technology, property and drinks., providing a "heady mix of both consultancy and implementation".

It formed as Well Hello in 2016 with Superdrug coming on board as one of its earliest clients.

