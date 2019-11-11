Sloane & Company founder Elliot Sloane joins RooneyPartners

NEW YORK: Sloane & Company founder Elliot Sloane has joined boutique firm RooneyPartners as a senior adviser.

Reporting to founder and CEO Terry Rooney, Sloane started in the role on November 1.

Sloane will formalize Rooney’s offerings in transaction services, shareholder engagement, activism and engagement management, and will work with clients across financial services, healthcare, biotech and other areas. He left FTI Consulting on October 31.

Prior to FTI, where he was senior adviser, Sloane was the founder of Sloane & Company, which was sold to MDC Partners in 2010. At the time of the deal, the firm had annual revenue of about $10 million and a staff of 25. In 2016, Sloane handed off the reins of the firm to co-CEOs Darren Brandt and Whit Clay.

Before founding Sloane & Company, Sloane was EVP and GM of Edelman’s financial services practice in New York.