The comms behind corporate purpose: art or science in the age of 'radical transparency'?

At 17 I had no patience for ambiguity, wanting and believing in certainties, so my instinct was to side with science.

But in time, I became more fascinated with human responses to economic issues – in all their glorious complexities.

From the editor-in-chief: The future of business may hinge on one word - purpose



There is of course huge power and skill in synthesising complicated issues into simple, resonant messages – but that should not be confused with simplifying the underlying issue itself.

The present debate about the purpose of a corporation is a case in point. There is a beguiling simplicity to short-term profit maximisation; one time frame, one stakeholder, one motive, one metric.

Companies could bolt on a CSR proposition to cover off criticism of being self-serving and everyone would be happy.

But the world has changed.

Global megatrends such as environmental degradation and wealth inequality are colliding against the backdrop of a transparency so radical it is shifting power from a company’s shareholders to multiple other stakeholders: employees, customers, suppliers, communities.

They’re asking questions, demanding change and if they don’t get it they’re boycotting or protesting or voting for populist leaders who promise deliverance.

Corporate character has become centre stage. And that gives communications professionals the keys to value creation like never before.

A growing body of academic evidence from the past 20 years shows that companies that optimise value for multiple stakeholders – not just shareholders – generate better long-run returns than short-term profit maximisers.



