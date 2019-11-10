Instinctif Partners MENA expands Dubai operations

The new hires will be responsible for overseeing the new Dubai-based practice focused on corporate reporting for listed companies.

Jan Leube has been appointed in the newly-established role of creative director and will be responsible for the creative vision of clients’ brands across print, digital and multimedia content.

Over the last 20 years, Leube has worked for international and local agencies, for both corporate and consumer brands and is a specialist in the visual articulation of multichannel stories.

Maurizio Monte has been appointed as a consultant and will work to build and maintain existing client relations. He has more than 15 years’ global public relations experience, chiefly in the Middle East and Africa in the finance, energy, hospitality, luxury, healthcare, sports and telecom sectors. He specialises in a range of boardroom services, including crisis readiness, response and recovery, as well as having a passion for cyber-crime communications.

Chams Alwani has joined as an account executive. She has experience in annual reporting, having previously worked at Group Origin in Dubai, where she handled local and regional clients in the banking, oil and gas, entertainment and tourism sectors.

Samantha Bartel, CEO and managing partner at Instinctif Partners MENA, said: "All three bring unique and valuable experience to our reporting department, which is rapidly expanding and strengthening Instinctif Partners’ competitive advantage in the region.

"We look forward to seeing the value they will add to our growing portfolio of top-tier clients – particularly listed corporates seeking to improve the quality of their reporting."

