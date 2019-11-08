Virgo Health promotes Michael Platt to New York MD

NEW YORK: Virgo Health has promoted Michael Platt to be the first MD of the Interpublic Group agency’s New York office.

Platt had been an executive director for the firm. He reports to Virgo’s global president Neera Chaudhary, who is also global president of Golin Healthcare. Platt stepped into the MD role in late summer and leads a team of 25-plus medical education experts at Virgo.

Platt will work on increasing awareness of the Virgo Health brand and expanding its footprint into medical affairs, according to a statement from the firm.

"We’ve never had an MD of Virgo Health in New York and the impetus was some substantial growth this year," said Chaudhary. "We have continued to grow and we needed to evolve the business to meet the demand. [Platt] was a natural leader to take on the role because he was already operating in the capacity in his previous role."

Platt said the top items on his to-do list have been solidifying accounts and the agency’s growth base, ensuring people know Virgo Health for more than being a "launch agency" and working on its culture.

"Primarily we want to strengthen the culture and broaden it," he said. "With [Chaudhary] as leader and president, we’re looking at how to create and generate an interchange in disciplines in healthcare and in medical education. We also want to strengthen our team not only through training but also expanding the team’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and focus on how it relates to our patient audiences."

Chaudhary said the agency will be filling Platt’s executive director position, most likely with an internal candidate.

Before Virgo Health, Platt had been president of MedVal Scientific Services, president of DesignWrite, CEO of Fission Communications (now called Caudex) and group head of Ventiv Health Communications.

In addition to Virgo and Golin Health, IPG owns healthcare networks McCann Health and FCB Health, along with agencies such as Healix and ReviveHealth. For Q3, IPG as a whole reported organic net revenue growth of 1.4% to $2.06 billion.