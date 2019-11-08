PRWeek and MM&M unveil the 2019 Health Influencer 50

PRWeek and MM&M can finally reveal who made the 2019 Health Influencer 50 list.

Among the honorees are celebrities and citizen activists making waves in the health ecosphere. The full list can be found at www.healthinfluencer50.com.

Health influencers particularly have a crucial role in the election landscape, noted PRWeek’s Steve Barrett. PRWeek has also put together special features, including fascinating interviews with Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare’s CMO and VP of U.S. marketing Amardeep Kahlon, and Kathryn Beiser, SVP and CCO at Kaiser Permanente.