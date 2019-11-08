Did any of these 'careless copywriters' trick you?

The internet is always ready and waiting for a brand to mess up.

So why not make a mistake on purpose?

Last month, Burger King in Belgium made a big "effort on the price, nott on the ad" for its King Deal campaign which included various marketing assets riddled with typos and objectively terrible graphics.

Another recent campaign from digital-carrier Visible included series of billboards in Denver, Colorado, advertising "unlimited massages." People on social media were quick to point out the error, with some telling the brand its copywriters need to go back to school, said Jeff Gillette, executive creative director for Visible agency partner Madwell.

But the spelling mistake was actually a stunt and the brand followed it up by offering free unlimited massages.

And last year, Denny’s "accidentally" sent out a working draft of a press release, complete with tracking changes, to promote its Super Slam value meal.