Edelman hires creative veteran Melissa Nelson to lead Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE: Edelman has named Melissa Nelson as head of its Pacific Northwest region.

Nelson is set to be based in Seattle, effective November 18. She will report to Kristine Boyden, Western region president for Edelman. The last person to hold the role was Will Ludlam, who left Edelman earlier this year, an agency representative told PRWeek.

Nelson is joining Edelman after three years as president of Publicis in Seattle, where she led the office and worked with clients such as T-Mobile and Aflac. She has also worked at Droga5, 72andSunny and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

Boyden said in a statement that she met Nelson when they were agency partners leading their firms’ respective HP business.

Edelman’s Pacific Northwest region consists of offices in Seattle and Portland with more than 250 full-time employees.