Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Finn Partners bought London-based consumer PR specialist ZPR. The firm was acquired for an undisclosed sum and its 20-person team will stay in its Soho location for the time being, before moving in with Finn at a later date.

PR software company Cision posted 4.7% organic revenue growth in Q3 to $185.7 million. The quarterly numbers are the first since Cision said last month that it is being acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm Platinum Equity.

Gap’s CEO Art Peck is leaving the company after a quarter of declining sales at its major brands. He will step down "after a brief transition,'' the retailer said Thursday in a statement. Chairman of the board Robert Fisher will fill in until the company names Peck’s replacement. (USA Today)

Kanye West will run for president in 2024, is selling shoes made from algae and may change his name to "Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West." The announcements came during a surprise visit to a New York event Thursday. "When I run for President in 2024," West said to audience laughter. "What y’all laughing at?" he replied. "We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!" (Hollywood Reporter)