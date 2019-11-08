In brief: Cartoon Network picks UK agency, Madano hires director, wins for Talk.Global, KPPR

Cartoon Network appoints agency for show launch

Popcorn PR has been appointed by Cartoon Network to launch season two of its original show, Apple & Onion (above), driving channel tune-in, fandom and audience awareness of the new episodes. The agency’s campaign will drive awareness of Apple & Onion outside of traditional column inches, directly infiltrating the universe of Cartoon Network’s young audience using channels such as TikTok, YouTube and leading kids’ print and broadcast platforms.

Madano makes senior hire from Archetype

Strategic communications consultancy Madano has hired Matt Whiting as a director in its insights and intelligence practice. Whiting joins from communications consultancy Archetype, where he was a global insights and analytics director. Building on his educational and occupational background in psychology, Matt has spent the past 13 years supporting clients by helping them to connect the dots between consumer behaviour, industry trends and business needs.

Purplefish makes senior hires ahead of expansion plans

Bristol-based comms agency Purplefish has appointed Lisa Davey and Dani Andres as associate directors, as part of a new expansion plan for the business. Andres’ role will include business development and driving a new proposition for the agency for 2020 as part of its plans to double in size in the next 18 months. While Davey will join the agency to grow the business and to take responsibility for team development, training and new talent acquisition as the agency grows.

Talk.Global nets hair and beauty brief

Communications agency Talk.Global has become luxury haircare and beauty brand Oribe’s first UK agency. The firm will drive visibility of Oribe’s artistic expertise and luxury credibility, managing the brand’s UK press office and publicity. The remit will include PR, influencer and media collaborations. Talk.Global will also help bring Oribe’s 11 years of craftmanship to life, highlighting their innovation and education in both personal and professional haircare.

Fox PR rebrands

London-based Fox PR has announced it will be renamed Fox Communications in order to more accurately represent their holistic, integrated approach and expanded capabilities. Launched in 2011 by Lysbeth Fox, Fox Communications is an integrated global luxury brand communications consultancy with dedicated property, travel, wellbeing, gourmet, multi-platform content and experiences divisions. The agency offers comprehensive media relations, strategic, digital and social services, video and brand content generation, social platform management, SEO and content marketing.

School of Life win for KPPR

London-based entertainment and lifestyle PR agency KPPR will handle the PR for The School of Life’s business offering, for an initial four-month contract. The brand teaches emotional skills to help businesses thrive in the modern economy, delivering programmes of two-hour workshops, alongside a management series and keynote speeches. KPPR will provide PR support across a few key areas of business, with the aim of growing brand awareness and driving sales in retail and B2B.